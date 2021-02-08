Tribune Online
Police killed my woman, claimed she was on drugs, man tells NHRC panel
A businessman, Afemefuna Egwunwa, today told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s independent investigative panel on the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units that the police killed his woman but claimed that she was on drugs and died as a result of high intake of drugs. Egwunwa stated this while testifying in […]
Police killed my woman, claimed she was on drugs, man tells NHRC panel
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune