Tribune Online

Sheikh Gumi and his bandits

Respected Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has lately been mounting campaigns for amnesty for murderous bandits. He has also been meeting with them in their forested hideouts. This past weekend, the Sheikh went beyond the bandits; he looked south and labeled Yoruba and Igbo youths demanding security, equity, restructuring and true federalism as secessionists who […]

Sheikh Gumi and his bandits

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune