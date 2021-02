Tribune Online

We need water in Oke Ado

Please, we like to appeal to the Oyo State government under Governor Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State Water Corporation to provide us potable water in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan and other areas in Oyo-State in general because water supply is a priority if the state sincerely wants to fight outbreak of cholera, coronavirus pandemic […]

