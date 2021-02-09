



Tribune Online

COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 140,391. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,673. “On the 8th of […]

COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune