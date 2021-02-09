



Tribune Online

N37bn expended on Survival Fund Scheme ― Presidency

The Federal Government has so far expended a total of N37 billion on the Survival Fund Scheme, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed. The money, he informed, was spent on schemes such as N50,000 Payroll Support for three months to over 300,000 beneficiaries, one-time grants of N30,000 to about 100,000 artisans, and 100,000 business name […]

N37bn expended on Survival Fund Scheme ― Presidency

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune