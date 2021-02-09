



Ogun moves to end degradation, pollution in Kara Cattle Market

DISSATISFIED with unhygienic condition of Kara Cattle Market in Isheri, Ogun State Government has rolled out plans to end various environmental degradations and pollution of the entire area. First on the list is the engagement of sweepers and a Private Sector Participant (PSP) waste operator to carry out regular cleaning of the entire market and […]

