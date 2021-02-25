



US Mission in Nigeria congratulates Biden appointee, Enoh Ebong

The US Mission in Nigeria has congratulated a Nigerian, Enoh Ebong, who is one of the recent appointees into US President Joe Biden’s administration. Ebong was appointed as the Acting Director of US Trade and Development Agency. In a Facebook post, the Mission stated: “Kudos to Enoh Ebong on her appointment as the Acting Director […]

