Tribune Online

Reps probe tax evasion

The House of Representatives, on Monday, summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, to give a comprehensive report of duty waivers granted since 2014. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Oluwole Oke, issued the notice during the […]

Reps probe tax evasion

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune