The crushed Onitsha hawkers | Tribune Online

Many states in the country have banned street hawking. Having failed to enforce extant rules and regulations to check the menace, the authorities enacted new legislation against hawking. The laws appear stringent and able to discourage hawking and general street trading, but the situation has become more chaotic, complex and embarrassing, especially in cosmopolitan areas across the country. For instance, the 2016 law of the Lagos State government banning buying and selling in streets imposes on defaulters a N90,000 fine or a six-month imprisonment on conviction. Similar tough action was taken by the authorities at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. With the belief that…