Foundation empowers youths in Ona-Ora/Egbeda federal constituency

IN a bid to end the high rate of poverty in Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency, not less than 500 youths and adults have benefitted from the empowerment programme of OTOPE Foundation.

President of the foundation, Temitope Oladimeji, at the training ceremony to empower the over 500 constituents in various skills and vocations, at the weekend, said it was aimed at eradicating idleness in the society.

Coordinator of the foundation, Ayinde Gbedeogun, reiterated the positive impact made by Oladimeji in the federal constituency, though he was not elected into any political office.

“The foundation is committed to helping the people, giving them the right tools to work with. Honourable Temitope…