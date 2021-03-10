



Tribune Online

Osun receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, trains 300 health workers

Osun State Government on Tuesday evening disclosed that it has trained about 300 health workers to administer doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines received from the Federal Government. The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, hinted that the state received “the vaccine at about […]

Osun receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, trains 300 health workers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune