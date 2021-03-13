Ganaja junction flyover: Gov Bello wants work completed quickly

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged contractors handling the construction of the Ganaja junction flyover to hasten pace by ensuring that the project is qualitatively completed even before the stipulated time of delivery.  The Governor gave the charge during an unscheduled visit to the site on Saturday morning in Lokoja, the state capital.  […]

