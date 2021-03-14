We’ll ensure professionalism in all engineering projects ― NIMechE chairman

By
Headliners
-
3


Tribune Online
We’ll ensure professionalism in all engineering projects ― NIMechE chairman

WhatsApp Image 2021 03 14 at 9.54.23 AM

The Abeokuta chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) has promised to work closely with both government and non-government organisations on the need to employ professionalism in all engineering projects.  Engr (Dr) Adekunle Ibrahim Musa made this known during his investiture as the first chairman of the institution and the inauguration of the […]

We’ll ensure professionalism in all engineering projects ― NIMechE chairman
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR