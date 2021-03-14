



We’ll ensure professionalism in all engineering projects ― NIMechE chairman

The Abeokuta chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) has promised to work closely with both government and non-government organisations on the need to employ professionalism in all engineering projects. Engr (Dr) Adekunle Ibrahim Musa made this known during his investiture as the first chairman of the institution and the inauguration of the […]

