



Tribune Online

DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed five filling stations in the Ilorin metropolis over offences ranging from over-pricing, under-dispensing and abscondment. Speaking with journalists after monitoring of over 35 filling stations in the state capital on Tuesday, the controller Ilorin field office of the DPR, Sule Yusuf, said that there is no fuel scarcity […]

DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune