NIMASA Floating Dock becoming derelict, removed from Lloyd’s Registers ― AMES

The Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES) has raised the alarm that the N50bn Floating Dock acquired by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in 2018 is becoming derelict and has been removed from the Lloyd’s Registers Class because it has not been surveyed for the past three years. Speaking at a […]

