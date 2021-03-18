



Tribune Online

Why we met with Sarkin Fulani of Lagos — US Mission

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has explained why it met with the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and chairman of Association of Fulani Chiefs in South-West Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado. The mission gave the explanation on its official Facebook page, saying the meeting was held at the Consul-General’s official residence in Lagos and not […]

Why we met with Sarkin Fulani of Lagos — US Mission

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune