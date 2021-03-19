Tribune Online
Facebook launches Instagram Lite that uses less data in Africa, others
Facebook says it has launched Instagram Lite, a lightweight version of the original app for android which uses less data, in Sub-Saharan Africa and other emerging markets. Facebook, on Friday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the Instagram Lite version worked well across all network conditions. It said […]
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune