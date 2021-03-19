



Tribune Online

Katsina Assembly investigates alleged rape case by customs officials

Katsina State House of Assembly has commenced investigations into an alleged rape that led to impregnating a teenager (name withheld) of Rijiyar Hamza village in the metropolitan council area by two customs officers. Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari, the Speaker of the House disclosed this shortly after receiving a petition on the matter. Maigari, however, referred […]

Katsina Assembly investigates alleged rape case by customs officials

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune