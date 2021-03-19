



Tribune Online

NJC appoints 26 judicial officers, 18 Appeal Court justices, 8 heads of court, issues warnings to two judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment 26 judicial officers, 18 Appeal Court justices and eight heads of court. A statement by the Director if Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, on Friday said the council, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria ((CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, made the appointments […]

NJC appoints 26 judicial officers, 18 Appeal Court justices, 8 heads of court, issues warnings to two judges

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune