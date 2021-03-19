



Tribune Online

Obaseki hails Appeal Court ruling on certificate forgery case

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has hailed the Appeal Court judgement which cleared him of a certificate forgery case preferred against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Edo 2020 gubernatorial election. Obaseki, in a statement issued by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said the judgment by the Court of Appeal vindicated […]

Obaseki hails Appeal Court ruling on certificate forgery case

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune