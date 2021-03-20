



Adegboruwa raises alarm on health of American lady in police detention

Lagos based human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has raised an alarm concerning the deteriorating health of one American woman identified as Kari Ann Rouke who is in police custody on the heels of the expectations that Kari Ann would be released from custody yesterday, March 19, 2021, upon the fulfilment of all her bail […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune