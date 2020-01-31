Ekiti By-election: INEC confirms three dead, suspends poll

Ekiti By-election: INEC confirms three dead, suspends poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the bye-election for the Ekiti East constituency one House of Assembly seat over the violence which marred the voting exercise. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ekiti state(REC), Dr. Tella Adeniran in a statement on Saturday said three persons were shot dead during the poll at unit 7, ward […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

