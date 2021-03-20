



He accused me of using his ‘star,’ threw out my belongings —Wife

Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Dada Semiu, against her husband, Salami Semiu. Dada had sought for divorce on accounts of what she referred to as Salami’s irrational behaviour. The plaintiff alleged that the defendant falsely accused her of being diabolic. According […]

