Tribune Online

Only survivor in Ilorin fire tragedy dies

Five-year-old Abideen, the only survivor among six members of the same family in the Wednesday night inferno in Ilorin, Kwara State has been reported dead. The Nigerian Tribune had reported on Thursday that four siblings and their mother were killed in the fire tragedy when the fire from candle spread to rooms in their self-contained […]

Only survivor in Ilorin fire tragedy dies

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune