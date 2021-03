Tribune Online

Residents scamper to safety as cultists kill one in Osun

There was pandemonium at Ita-Olookan area of Osogbo Osun State on Saturday when a group of cultist shot dead a yet to be identified middle aged man around 10.00 a.m of the day. Investigations revealed that, the deceased who sat in front of a house where the evil perpetrators carried out their dastardly act, tried […]

Residents scamper to safety as cultists kill one in Osun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune