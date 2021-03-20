



Tribune Online

There are challenges of quality production, marketing in Nollywood —Filmmaker Rotimi Adelola

Rotimi Adeola was the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG) under Governor Olusegun Mimiko between 2009 and 2017. However, because of his love for the entertainment industry, he proceeded to the Mainframe Media and Film Institute owned by Tunde Kelani in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he was trained as a film producer. In this interview […]

There are challenges of quality production, marketing in Nollywood —Filmmaker Rotimi Adelola

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune