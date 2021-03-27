



Tribune Online

Chadian woman arrested with 234 grammes of heroin in private part

A Chadian lady, Vivien Tarmadji, has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight 911 en route Addis Ababa-Italy with 234.35 grammes of heroin concealed in her private part. The Director, Media and Advocacy of the […]

Chadian woman arrested with 234 grammes of heroin in private part

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune