Extend Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line to Chad, President Deby tells Buhari

President Idris Deby of Chad on Saturday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri eastern corridor railway line to Chad to enhance trade between Nigeria and his country. President Buhari performed the groundbreaking of the $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri project earlier this month. Addressing correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja at end […]

