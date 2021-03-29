



Alake to present MoU for establishment of university of medicine before Senate

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, will on Tuesday present a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, before the Senate Committee on Health. Recall that the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, had during the commissioning of Telemedicine International Conference Hall and […]

