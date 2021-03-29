APCON, NBC to sign MoU on zero advertising debt

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
APCON, NBC to sign MoU on zero advertising debt

APCON

APEX regulatory agency in the nation’s advertising industry, the  Advertising Practitioners  Council of Nigeria (APCON), and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), have concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU), on zero advertising debts. Disclosing this at the unveiling of  the Digital Switch Over (DSO)/Analogue Switch Off Timetable in Abuja, recently, the Minister of […]

APCON, NBC to sign MoU on zero advertising debt
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR