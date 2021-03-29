Tribune Online
Appeal Court begins alternative dispute resolution system
The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, formally kick-started the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system with an appeal by its President, Justice Monica Dongban -Mensem, to the judiciary to rise up and meet the challenges of adjudication in the 21st Century. If the challenges are met, the Appeal Court President expressed optimism that the […]
Appeal Court begins alternative dispute resolution system
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune