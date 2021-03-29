Atiku identifies three must-do things for Nigeria to attract investment

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
Atiku identifies three must-do things for Nigeria to attract investment

Speak up, Zamfara schoolgirls' abduction, Cryptocurrency ban, lazy uninspiring leadership, Recession, Police need to be reformed, Atiku Abubakar, Atiku, Edo, election, INEC, hike, electricity tariff, Atiku, COVID-19, Atiku,WAEC cancellation, Obaseki, Atiku, Edo 2020, not good enough, Atiku, Nigeria, budget, welfare, economy, precipice, Nigeria's, Nigerian, Atiku, Intels severed ties with Atiku , FG destroying legitimate businesses, atiku, Nigeria must be restructured

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on stakeholders in Nigeria to speak up and save the country while it is still possible to do so, noting that the current leadership lacks the capacity to tackle current challenges. In a statement titled: “World’s highest unemployment rate: time to help this government help Nigeria,” that he […]

Atiku identifies three must-do things for Nigeria to attract investment
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR