The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 104 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,593. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “104 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-48 Enugu-16 Kwara-8 Kaduna-6 Plateau-5 Kano-5 Rivers-4 FCT-4 Ogun-4 Edo-2 Ekiti-1 Katsina-1.” 104 new […]

Nigeria records 104 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,593

Source: Nigerian Tribune