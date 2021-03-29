Obaseki wins again as tribunal dismisses ADP petition

Again, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Monday, won as state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) against the governor.

‎

The petition was filed to contest the outcome of the September 19 governorship election which Governor Obaseki won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party argued that Obaseki presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of the election.

‎

Delivering judgment in the matter, Justice Suleiman Abubakar, said the petitioners failed to prove their claims beyond reasonable doubts.

The tribunal, therefore, unanimously…