Resident doctors begin nationwide strike on Thursday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will begin an indefinite strike nationwide from Thursday, April 1. It was gathered that the industrial action follows the expiration of a 60-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay the salary arrears of house officers across the country and review hazard allowance, among other demands. This was […]

