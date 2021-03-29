



Tribune Online

UNIBEN graduates first set of forensic, DNA experts

The University of Benin, UNIBEN, Centre for Forensic Programmes and DNA Studies, (CEFPADS), last Friday graduated the pioneer students of the centre, admonishing them to focus on how best they could utilise their forensic and DNA knowledge to contribute positively towards remedying the pathetic outlook and pay less attention to the level of decay in […]

UNIBEN graduates first set of forensic, DNA experts

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune