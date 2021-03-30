



Tribune Online

$4.2bn pumped into cryptocurrencies in Q1 2021 ― Report

The influx of funds into cryptocurrencies in the first quarter of this year alone has reached 4.2 billion United States Dollars. This revelation was made in a report by Kryptoszene.de, a news and information platform that publishes cryptocurrency forecasts, investment news, background reports, analyses and instructions for buying and trading cryptocurrencies and other assets. According […]

$4.2bn pumped into cryptocurrencies in Q1 2021 ― Report

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune