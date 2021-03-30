



Human trafficking victims to get free legal services in Ogun

The Ogun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Akingbolahan Adeniran, has said that victims of human trafficking will get free legal services through the creation of Ogun State Public Interest Law Partnership (OPILP). Adeniran made this revelation in Abeokuta, on Monday, during the fourth meeting of the State Taskforce on Human Trafficking, adding that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune