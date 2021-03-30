



Tribune Online

Investors lose N118bn as bears takes up equities market

Trading in the Nigerian equities market turned negative on Tuesday, as investors took profits on Dangote Cement stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index declined by 0.6 per cent to 39,267.11 basis points. Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -1.3 per cent and -2.5 per cent, respectively. This outing pegged the market capitalisation at N20.545 trillion […]

Investors lose N118bn as bears takes up equities market

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune