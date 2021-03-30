



JUST IN: Alex Iwobi not infected with COVID-19, to play in today’s match against Lesotho

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is to play in today’s match against the national team of Lesotho holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium after it was discovered that he was not infected with COVID-19. Iwobi did not play in the match against the Squirrels of Benin Republic following reports that he had contracted […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune