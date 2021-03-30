Tribune Online
NITDA to partner Ado-Ekiti Polytechnic on human capital development
THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has expressed its willingness to partner with the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on human capital development. The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, expressed the willingness when Dr Hephzibah Oladebeye, the Rector and some management staff of the institution visited the agency in Abuja late last week. […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune