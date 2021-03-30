Ondo govt distributes agricultural inputs, machineries to 1000 beneficiaries

GOVERNOR Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday in Akure distributed Agricultural inputs and machineries to over 1000 beneficiaries across the 18 local government areas of the state. Akeredolu, at the presentation of certificates of registration of 142 trained youths into three different cooperative groups, said the distribution was part of efforts of his government […]

