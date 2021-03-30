



Tribune Online

[OPINION] T.B. Joshua: Encountering the efficacy of the faith articles

With the gruelling realities which accompanied the previous year, 2020, nothing appeared to be more uncertain than entering another year which closely followed a year with many negative and negating experiences. From the global economic meltdown to the deaths of loved ones and the mutation of human relations never witnessed before in humanity’s existence, it […]

[OPINION] T.B. Joshua: Encountering the efficacy of the faith articles

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune