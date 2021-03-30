



Tribune Online

Recruit 50 million youths into Army, police to tackle insecurity, Tinubu urges FG

NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu has decried that bandits continue to cash in on huge unemployment in the country to recruit many young Nigerians, as he called for the recruitment of 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army and the police. Speaking on Monday […]

Recruit 50 million youths into Army, police to tackle insecurity, Tinubu urges FG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune