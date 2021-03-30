



Tribune Online

World Bank to assist Kebbi in rural development

The World Bank is set to assist the Kebbi State Government with the sum of $43 million under its Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP). The State Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari, who disclosed this to Tribune Online expressed that the state government need the assistance because of her […]

World Bank to assist Kebbi in rural development

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune