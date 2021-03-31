15 killed as herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities

FIFTEEN people were killed while many others sustained varying degrees of injury on Monday night when suspected herdsmen invaded four communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.  Those affected are Nkalaha, Obegu, Amaezu and Umuhuali communities.  The attackers, it was further learnt, also looted property from the area.  Some residents of the affected […]

