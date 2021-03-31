



Tribune Online

50 million youths: I made accidental verbal mistake —Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu erroneously mentioned the need for the recruitment of 50 million youths into the Army, on Monday, his media aide, Tunde Rahman has said. This explanation comes on the heels of questions raised by some Nigerians over the 50 million figure quoted by Tinubu during the 12th Bola Tinubu […]

50 million youths: I made accidental verbal mistake —Tinubu

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune