



Tribune Online

Easter celebration: FRSC deploys 1,200 officers to ensure free flow of traffic in Anambra

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will deploy 1,200 of its personnel in the state to facilitate easy flow of traffic. Of the 1,200 personnel, 550 would comprise officers and marshals, while 650 would be special marshals for traffic controls and rescue operations. The Sector Public Education Officer, Ms […]

Easter celebration: FRSC deploys 1,200 officers to ensure free flow of traffic in Anambra

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune