Kano strange disease: DG NAFDAC presents preliminary result of clinical test to Ganduje

The Director-General (DG) of the National Agency for Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye presented a preliminary result of clinical test of the substances wreaking havoc to Kano citizens, which caused strange illness in the state. This was just as she added that “the substances have Citric Acid. We also went to 2 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

