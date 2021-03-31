NAIC paid N848 million insurance claims in 2020 ― MD





The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has revealed that it paid the sum of N848 million as insurance claims to its insured farmers in 2020. NAIC revealed this in a statement from the Office of the Managing Director/CEO of the Corporation, Mrs Folashade Joseph, and signed by its Assistant General Manager (Corporate Services), Magdalene Omosimua. […]

